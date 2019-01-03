Offset Begging Cardi B To Forgive Him After Split & Brief Reunion: He’s Been Calling Her ‘Day & Night’

Offset has been blowing up Cardi B’s phone after their short-lived reunion in Puerto Rico, following their split! HollywoodLife has learned that he’s been calling Cardi nonstop, begging for her back! Here’s how she feels…

It’s no secret that Offset, 26, has been on an apology tour to win back Cardi B, 26. But, we’ve learned that he’s been flooding her phone with endless calls and messages to get his estranged wife back, after he was accused (again) of cheating on her in December 2018. “Cardi knows how badly Offset wants her back. He begs her daily to forgive him,” a source close to the “Money” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “He’s been calling her day and night since she left and she is very much in the driver’s seat.”

Cardi announced that she and Offset were no longer together in a video on Instagram, December 5. The video has since been deleted. Cardi’s also admitted that she’s unsure about what she is going to do regarding her marriage with the Migos rapper. But, the estranged couple did reunite in Puerto Rico just before Christmas. The parents of Kulture Kiari Cephus (born in July 2018) were photographed on a jet skit together. However, when fans asked Cardi if she was back with Offset after their brief trip, she claimed on Instagram Live that she only reunited with him because she needed to get “f–ked.”

With that being said, a second source tells us that “Offset is not out of the doghouse with Cardi just yet. “There is a lot of work they need to do to get back to where they were,” the insider says, adding that “there is still a chance they will get back together.” But, for now, Cardi is really focused on work and being a mom. “She will deal with the Offset drama eventually, but it’s not on the top of her list. Sometimes she completely avoids it because she doesn’t want to deal with his nonsense. And, time with friends has been a good distraction from it all.”

Cardi and Offset were originally supposed to spend New Year’s Eve together as she and Migos were both scheduled to perform in Australia. But, Migos ended up performing in Miami, and Cardi’s schedule remained the same, so she stayed in Australia.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s been on a role with her career. She’s been performing shows oversees after Christmas and into the New Year. And, the rapper recently revealed that she will drop a new album in 2019 — her second album and the followup to her double platinum record, Invasion of Privacy. During an Instagram fan Q&A on January 1, Cardi admitted that she’s hoping to release the new album around the same time she dropped Invasion of Privacy, which was in April 2018.