Nikki Bella Is Dating Her Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena Split

Nikki Bella has made the first big dating step since ending things with John Cena. She’s now romancing her hunky former ‘DWTS’ partner Artem Chigvinstev and we’ve got all the details.

While Nikki Bella and John Cena called off their wedding — and six-year romance — in April of 2018, neither had made the big move of getting back into the dating scene….until now! Nikki has reportedly been seeing her former Dancing with the Stars pro partner Artem Chigvinstev “for a while” a source tells Us. This wouldn’t be the first time that a romance developed between a star and their partner, as they grow so close through hours of grueling rehearsals and literally get so close physically with their steamy dance routines. Who can forget Nikki and Artem’s super sexy Fifty Shades of Grey themed Viennese Waltz number?

Nikki competed on the show’s 25th season in 2017 and then-fiance John was right there in the audience cheering on his lady. The 41-year-old WWE star turned actor grew so close to Artem that he wanted the 36-year-old Russian ballroom pro to choreograph his first dance with Nikki after their wedding ceremony. “As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance,” John told E! News in November 2017. “So hopefully I’ll be able to take those tips from him there.”

Well, that wedding never happened as Nikki called it off and the couple split five months after John made that comment. There have been subtle signs that there might have been more than friendship between Nikki and Artem. She attending his Dancing With the Stars: Juniors tapings in the summer of 2018 and they were spotted together at a Studio City, CA farmer’s market on the weekend before Christmas. A farmer’s market? THAT is the ultimate cute date.

The romance looks to be featured in the new season of E!’s Total Bellas, as the trailer dropped on Jan. 3 and shows what appears to be one of Artem and Nikki’s first dates. He asks her over dinner what her love life status is and Nikki tells him “I’m single,” as he smiles and looks at her like a snack!. After the meal they’re seen riding off on his motorcycle together. However she also goes on a date with former Bachelorette finalist Peter Kraus, as she admits she hasn’t kissed another man in nine years. He appears to change all that as he pulls her head in for one of his sexy smooches. But since she’s been spotted out with Artem so recently, he beat out Peter for Nikki’s heart.