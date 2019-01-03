Tweets
Nancy Pelosi: Celebrities Celebrate After She’s Named Speaker Of The House For Historic 2nd Time

Nancy Pelosi
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, is sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives are expected to vote later today on a bill to re-open the government, which is in its 11th day of a partial shutdown. Nancy Pelosi becomes the next Speaker of the House, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019
Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi (back, L) during the opening session of the 116th Congress in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives are expected to vote later today on a bill to re-open the government, which is in its 11th day of a partial shutdown. Nancy Pelosi becomes the next Speaker of the House, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during Congressional Black Caucus members swearing-in ceremony of the 116th Congress at The Warner Theatre in Washington New Congress, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, walk out of the West Wing to speak to members of the media outside of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
You down with NDP? Democratic celebrities definitely are! Stars like Amber Tamblyn, Laverne Cox, and more are celebrating on Twitter after Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as Speaker of the House. See their tweets!

In case you missed it, Democrats just took back the House of Representatives from the GOP and formally elected Nancy Pelosi as Speaker on January 3. It’s a major day for Democrats, and the celebrities who campaigned during the 2018 midterm elections for their blue representatives are partying. After eight years of Republicans controlling both the House and Senate, the Blue Wave has swept Congress and evened the playing field!

“Oh my heart! Just exploding with pride and happiness looking at these images. Congratulations @AyannaPressley and all the amazing women who were sworn in today. #ChangeCantWait,” actress and activist Amber Tamblyn tweeted. Amber, who has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, specifically shouted out Ayanna Pressley, who became Massachusetts’ first black congresswoman today.

Chelsea Handler, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and other Democratic candidates, tweeted, “It’s January 3rd, and I am proud to support @NancyPelosi as the Speaker of the House to make sure there is something called Congress that doesn’t look the other way while our president steals from the very people who elected him. It’s always a woman who cleans up a man’s mess.” Hear, hear!

Pod Save America star Jon Lovett slammed the outgoing House Speaker, tweeting, “We took that gavel from Paul Ryan‘s hand.” Sure did! Star Trek legend George Takei also called out Ryan — and called BS on people insisting female politicians are “unlikable,” tweeting, “The most unlikeable national leader according to the polls is Paul Ryan, at 12% favorability. So let’s stop pretending Elizabeth Warren has a problem.” Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz posted a gif of the Wicked Witch of the West flying away, captioned, “Live footage of @SpeakerRyan leaving the Capital. #GoodRiddance.”

Some stars gave more lighthearted congratulations to Pelosi, with RuPaul posting a pic from the time she was on Drag Race (yes, that happened). Orange is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox tweeted, “Werk #MadamSpeaker!” And Sex and the City star/Sarah Jessica Parker‘s nemesis Kim Cattrall posted a video of the swearing in ceremony on her TV, captioned, “So it begins…..@TeamPelosi.” Congratulations to the new House Speaker!