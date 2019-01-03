Nancy Pelosi: Celebrities Celebrate After She’s Named Speaker Of The House For Historic 2nd Time

You down with NDP? Democratic celebrities definitely are! Stars like Amber Tamblyn, Laverne Cox, and more are celebrating on Twitter after Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as Speaker of the House. See their tweets!

In case you missed it, Democrats just took back the House of Representatives from the GOP and formally elected Nancy Pelosi as Speaker on January 3. It’s a major day for Democrats, and the celebrities who campaigned during the 2018 midterm elections for their blue representatives are partying. After eight years of Republicans controlling both the House and Senate, the Blue Wave has swept Congress and evened the playing field!

“Oh my heart! Just exploding with pride and happiness looking at these images. Congratulations @AyannaPressley and all the amazing women who were sworn in today. #ChangeCantWait,” actress and activist Amber Tamblyn tweeted. Amber, who has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, specifically shouted out Ayanna Pressley, who became Massachusetts’ first black congresswoman today.

Chelsea Handler, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and other Democratic candidates, tweeted, “It’s January 3rd, and I am proud to support @NancyPelosi as the Speaker of the House to make sure there is something called Congress that doesn’t look the other way while our president steals from the very people who elected him. It’s always a woman who cleans up a man’s mess.” Hear, hear!

Pod Save America star Jon Lovett slammed the outgoing House Speaker, tweeting, “We took that gavel from Paul Ryan‘s hand.” Sure did! Star Trek legend George Takei also called out Ryan — and called BS on people insisting female politicians are “unlikable,” tweeting, “The most unlikeable national leader according to the polls is Paul Ryan, at 12% favorability. So let’s stop pretending Elizabeth Warren has a problem.” Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz posted a gif of the Wicked Witch of the West flying away, captioned, “Live footage of @SpeakerRyan leaving the Capital. #GoodRiddance.”

Some stars gave more lighthearted congratulations to Pelosi, with RuPaul posting a pic from the time she was on Drag Race (yes, that happened). Orange is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox tweeted, “Werk #MadamSpeaker!” And Sex and the City star/Sarah Jessica Parker‘s nemesis Kim Cattrall posted a video of the swearing in ceremony on her TV, captioned, “So it begins…..@TeamPelosi.” Congratulations to the new House Speaker!