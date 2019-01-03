Kourtney Kardashian ‘Envious’ Over Kim & Kanye’s Exciting Baby News: She Wants Another Of Her Own

Kourtney is SO thrilled that her little sis Kim has another baby on the way, but – she is also a little green with envy, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned.

The Kar-Jenner clan continues to grow! The news that Kim Kardashian, 38, is reportedly expecting another child broke on Jan. 2, and of course, her fans and and family alike are thrilled for her! However, a source close to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kourt has a few mixed feelings about the big news. “Kourtney couldn’t be more excited for Kim and Kanye to have another baby. Kourtney loves children more than anything and feels the more the merrier when it comes to kids,” they say. “However, Kourtney definitely still wants another baby of her own and can’t help but feel a bit envious,” the source adds. Hmm, is Kourtney next in line to drop big baby news?

That being said, the reality star is over the moon for Kim, especially since her own littles ones, Mason, 9, Reign, 4, and Penelope, 6 will have yet another cousin! “ Kourtney is so thrilled that her kids will have more cousins to play with and that there will be another baby in the family. Kourtney loved being raised in a big family and thinks it’s so important to give their children the same experience they had growing up,” the source also shares. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment.