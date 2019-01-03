Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why They’re Using A New Surrogate For Baby No. 4

Kim and Kanye may be going the surrogacy route again, but that doesn’t mean their experience will be the same. In fact, they’ve reportedly chosen a different woman to carry their fourth. Here’s why!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, already have three kids — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months — and their fourth is on the way! But while Kim carried her first two children and used a surrogate for the third, she’s doing something slightly different this time around, according to TMZ. Yes, the couple is using surrogacy again, but they aren’t using the same woman! That’s because their previous surrogate welcomed her third baby to the world on Christmas Eve, a source told the outlet, which means she couldn’t carry Kim and Kanye’s male embryo.

The reality stars haven’t said anything so far to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors that hit on Jan. 2, but here’s to hoping Kim and Kanye don’t pull a Kylie Jenner, 21, and leave fans waiting too long! With a surrogate, Kim could technically stay mum’s the word throughout the entire pregnancy. It’s not like she has a baby bump to conceal! In fact, that’s what Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, just did in November. After almost ten miscarriages, the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James through a surrogate — and didn’t announce that they were expecting a little one until Gabrielle shared a pic holding her newborn daughter in her arms.

And Andy Cohen, 50, who is expecting a baby boy in a few weeks, didn’t announce that a surrogate would be delivering his baby until a month and a half before the due date. That’s not a lot of notice!

But even though it’s impossible to know how far along Kim and Kanye’s alleged surrogate is, it’s safe to assume that the couple is going to be just as involved in her pregnancy as they were the last time around.