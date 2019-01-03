Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Thrilled To Be Expecting Baby & ‘Always Dreamed’ Of A Big Family

Three just wasn’t enough! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are so excited to have their fourth child on the way because they’re ‘on the same page’ about having a big family, sources tell HL.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, couldn’t be happier about welcoming their fourth child this year. The couple, who are reportedly pregnant with a baby boy, already share North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months, and are all about adding to their brood, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim and Kanye are both very into their kids and having more,” the insider said. “They both had spoken in great lengths before getting married about how they wanted a big family. It has always been Kim‘s dream and Kanye loves creating beautiful babies with Kim. Even after Chicago, they both knew they weren’t done. It was always Kim‘s dream to become a mother from a big family with kids close in age just like herself.”

Even their oldest daughter is on board! “North is totally a mommy’s girl and because she now has so many cousins, has gotten more used to the idea of babies around so Kim is less nervous this time around adding more to her family,” the source said. Recall Kim opened up about how opposed her oldest was to having babies around after Saint was born in 2015. But while North may have been jealous of the attention given to her little sibs back in the day, it’s great that she’s getting used to sharing her parents.

Even so, Kim makes sure to spend plenty of time with all of her little ones, North included. “Kim is an extremely hands on mom and plans tons of things for the kids to do constantly,” the insider said. “She’s also very crafty and even does things like builds forts with North, who can sometimes be a bit of a tomboy, though she’s still a girlie girl at heart.”

But what are Kanye’s thoughts on their growing family? “Kanye wants a soccer team full of kids,” a source close to the rapper told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves it, and he was the one who really convinced Kim to have a big family. It didn’t take to much convincing, though, because Kim is very used to big families. So that is why it works between Kim and Kanye because they always seem to be on the same page, especially in the parenting department. They are known for so much, but they want their kids to be their legacy — so the more the merrier.”

How amazing is that? We’re so excited for these two to welcome another little one! Just when it seemed like their annual Christmas cards couldn’t get any cuter, it sounds like next year is going to have an adorable addition. Yay!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s reps for comment.