Kailyn Lowry Refusing To Film Anything For ‘Teen Mom 2’ With Jenelle Evans: I’m ‘Scared’ Of David Eason

Don’t expect to see Kailyn Lowry hanging out with Jenelle Evans any time soon. She revealed that she won’t be filming anything with her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star because she’s afraid of her husband, David Eason.

Upcoming reunion episodes for Teen Mom 2 are going to be a bit different than in past seasons. Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter that she won’t be filming any episodes at the same time as her co-star Jenelle Evans out of fear of her husband David Eason.

After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted, “#TeenMom2 crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle Evans’ shoots because they’re afraid of her husband #David Eason !” Kailyn, 26, responded, adding that she feels similarly. “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” she wrote.

While David doesn’t work on the show anymore – MTV fired him in Feb. 2018 after he went on a homophobic Twitter rant – his worrisome antics have continued to make headlines, and apparently strike fear into people who work on the show his wife still stars on. Most recently, he was caught on camera threatening a neighbor, just days after he was charged with vehicle tampering after sharing a video of himself illegally towing someone else’s truck.

I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 3, 2019

There’s also been a bit of drama between the two reality stars before this. Kailyn sent her 27-year-old co-star a package of her weed-infused Pothead Haircare items. Jenelle then posted an Instagram video on Dec. 21 showing her pouring gasoline over the gifts and saying, “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering.” She then lit the products on fire. Kailyn, however, didn’t seem too bothered by the video. “I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all,” she told Us Weekly.