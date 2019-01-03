Josh Peck Shares 1st Photo With Newborn — See Precious Father/Son Pic

So cute! Josh Peck and his baby boy just made their Instagram debut together with a super sweet shot — and a hilarious caption. See for yourself!

Josh Peck, 28, and his wife Paige O’Brien, 32, welcomed their newborn to the world on Dec. 29 and are already blessing Instagram feeds everywhere with adorable photos of little Max. In fact, the Nickelodeon alum posted a father/son pic on Jan. 2, writing, “For some reason he’s not latching.” LOL! That’s because, in the sweet shot, Josh’s baby boy was sleeping with his head on his dad’s chest. The two looked like they were still in the hospital, if the background and the generic swaddling blanket were anything to go by.

This isn’t the first photo that Drake & Josh fans have seen of the newborn. Two days after Paige gave birth, the couple both shared pictures of their son — and what an adorable social media debut it was! Max was bundled up in both pics, only his teeny face visible to the camera. He may only be a week old, but he is already too cute! We can’t wait for Josh and Paige to share more shots of their son, so for now we’ll just keep obsessing over this father/son pic. But when is Paige going to post her first close-up with her newborn? Only time will tell!

She and Josh were pretty sparse with the baby bump pics over the course of her pregnancy. After announcing that they were expecting in August with a couple of professional pics, her belly was only seen a few more times — once in comparison to her husband’s fake baby belly, and another to display her maternity fashion choices.

Josh and Paige have always looked like they have a ton of fun together, so here’s to hoping that the married couple is enjoying their early days with their baby. Congratulations to the two of them and their growing family! Welcome, Max!