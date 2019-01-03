John Legend Slams R. Kelly As A ‘Serial Child Rapist’ After Lifetime Doc Sheds Light On Aaliyah Romance

John Legend is being widely applauded by fans for appearing in a six-part Lifetime Channel documentary that shines a light on singer R. Kelly‘s alleged sexual abuse victims called Surviving R. Kelly. The executive producer approached numerous stars in the music industry to participate and was turned down by so many, but not John. As the series kicked off its first episode on Jan. 3, so many people thanked John for his bravery in speaking out about the controversial 51-year-old singer and he said it was no brainer because R. Kelly is a “serial child rapist.”

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f**k about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” he wrote on Twitter after he was deluged with praise from fans for being one of the only celebs in the docu-series speaking out against R. Kelly. It features alleged victims who claim he preyed on them as teenagers, his own family members, former colleagues and more who allege that he used his power in the music industry to cover up sexual and physical abuse of girls and young women. It also details how he allegedly had sex with late singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27.

John added “Also I’m happy to support the work of people like my friends at @ ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time.” The non-profit uses the arts to art to educate, engage, and empower young people to end violence against girls and women.

Surviving R. Kelly’s executive producer Dream Hampton told the Detroit Free Press that she approached a number of big music industry names to participate and was turned down by Erykah Badu, JAY-Z, comedian Dave Chappelle, and Lady Gaga — all of whom have worked with R. Kelly in the past. She told Shadow and Act in a separate interview that Questlove, Mary J. Blige, and Lil’ Kim also turned down requests to participate in her R. Kelly docu-series. Dream told the DFP that as a result, “That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”