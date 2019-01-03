Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini & More: Exact Workouts To Get Their Sexy, Strong Legs

No matter your age, you can look and feel like a celeb. Copy these workouts loved by stars to get long, lean legs in 2019!

Sexy legs will never go out of style, and Jennifer Lopez, 49, loves a thigh-high slit moment! She frequently rocks short minis on carpets, or gowns with dramatic slits to show off her toned stems! J-Lo works out nearly every day, frequently with her boyfriend Alex Rodriquez (a partner keeps you motivated) and looks hotter than ever. She does HIIT circuit cardio workouts, according to Us Weekly, a favorite of many stars including Kim Kardashian. She also focuses on her core. A strong core helps you achieve muscle tone in every other place of your body! “She’s so dedicated. If you don’t veer off the path, the results are only going to build upon themselves,” her NYC-based trainer David Kirsch told Us. “It’s not like she’s ever starting from square one. It’s just getting better.”

“I try to work out and have my best body, not somebody else’s best body,” J-Lo told the mag. Another go-to move for Jen is tossing a weighted medicine ball while in a lunge position — that works arms, abs, and legs! Kelsea Ballerini wore a super tiny dress while performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was taped in New York City on Nov. 8, showing off her perfect legs. “She’s a hard worker but she loves to laugh,” her trainer Erin Oprea told Us. Together, they do Tabata workouts as well as HIIT circuits and compound moves. She also hits up SoulCycle while on the road.

A Tabata is just 4 MINUTES of intense movement, with 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Repeat 8 times with different moves. You could do it with burpees, squats, bicycle crunches — really anything!

No matter what fitness routine you adopt in 2019, try to find something that you enjoy! That’s the best way to make sure you stick with it — if it’s fun! Happy New Year!