Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Perfect Chiseled Abs In Skin-Tight Crop Top — See New Pic

Iggy Azalea posted her first abs picture of 2019, and by the looks of those muscles, it’s going to be a good year for the ‘Kream’ rapper. See her latest fitness post, here!

If having a hot bod was Iggy Azalea’s New Year’s resolution, she’s already accomplished that on the second day of the year. The 28-year-old rapper posed in a tan crop top and leggings set for an Instagram picture on Jan. 2, showing off her noticeably defined abdominals — see the selfie below! While Iggy wowing us with her IG glamour shots is nothing new, the Australian native is already expecting many changes as she kicks off 2019.

Towards the end of 2018, Iggy announced she moved on from Island Records to Empire, and is also moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta! The “Kream” rapper gave us an update about the transition on the same day she shared the fitness photo you see below. “Moving into a new house and finishing my album all in the same month is giving me anxiety. But; the good kind? Sorta,” she tweeted on Wednesday. Yes, that’s right — we can expect her sophomore studio album to come our way this year!

We’re happy to see Iggy back to posting on a positive note, both with her newest glam shot and optimistic tweet, after she shared a worrisome message prior to New Year’s Eve. “Sometimes I really feel exhausted by the world,” Iggy posted to Instagram on Dec. 28, 2018. “It feels like ANY thing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I’m s***, why my music sucks, my clothes are ugly, why I don’t matter or why I’m a horrible person. I’m worn down.” She uploaded the bleak words to her Instagram Story after she was slammed for continuing to rap after her backup dancer suffered a seizure on stage at a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dec. 27, 2018.

But with 2018 behind her, Iggy is looking forward to the changes coming her way — and that includes getting her “instagram back together” because “it’s been a mess lately,” as she claimed in another tweet on Jan. 2. However, we’d like to politely disagree. But as you can tell, the rapper loves flaunting her curves and must be excited to share more empowering, stripped-down selfies this year! That’s because she “feels alive and free when she does it and it makes her very confident,” a source close to Iggy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So she will continue to show herself in sexy outfits because she wants people to know they should love themselves and be confident at all times!” That’s the new motto of 2019.