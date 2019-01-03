Idris Elba Announced As Performer At Coachella & Fans Are Super Confused: ‘He’s A DJ?’

The Coachella lineup is finally here — and fans have one big question. Since when does Idris Elba, the actor, DJ? See the hilarious reactions here!

Who knew? While Idris Elba, 46, is best known for his acting roles in movies like Avengers: Infinity War, The Mountain Between Us and The Jungle Book, he’s apparently a man of many talents! When he appeared on the 2019 Coachella lineup, fans were confused — and took to Twitter to figure out why Idris was listed. “Is this a band or is this the guy?” one user asked, while another added, “I wasn’t sure if Idris Elba is a band named after Idris Elba, or Idris Elba himself. I assume Ross From Friends is not actually David Schwimmer.” LOL!

Others couldn’t believe that people didn’t know Idris had a music career. In fact, his DJ experience dates all the way back to 1986 when he helped out with his uncle’s wedding DJ business. And the rest was history! He created his own company with some friends that very same year and went on to work nightclubs under the name “Big Driis” when he was only nineteen. This was before Idris even began auditioning for acting roles, which he didn’t start doing until his early twenties. You know what that means! Music is his first love. Knowing that, it’s crazy exciting to know the father of two will be hitting the stage at a huge festival like Coachella. Congrats, Idris!

On top of speculating about when he became a DJ, Idris’ name has been all over Twitter for different reasons. After Burna Boy, 27, reacted to his name being so small on the lineup — “@coachella I really appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings please.” — many pointed out that Idris’ name was written even smaller.

idris elba is in the lineup 4 coachella — AYSIA 🍋 (@idkaysia2) January 3, 2019

Idris Elba is in the line up pic.twitter.com/poz87bY7Eh — MissK (@ThatMissK) January 3, 2019

People not knowing Idris Elba is a DJ is hilarious. — Marty McDRIP (@TonyWlvs) January 3, 2019

“This Thing about Burna Boy protesting over Coachella writing his name in small fonts is just silly,” one fan wrote. “I saw Idris Elba’s name, Wiz Khalifa‘s name also in small fonts. It is not the font size used in writing your name that determines how big you a personality you are.”

Idris has yet to say anything on social media at all about his place on the Coachella lineup or his excitement for the 2019 festival, but we’ll be on the lookout!