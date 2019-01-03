Hailie Scott Mathers was up in the gym, working on her fitness! Check out her insane workout (and insane abs!) in these new videos!

Hailie Scott Mathers is giving us the motivation to actually follow through on our fitness resolutions for 2019. Eminem‘s 23-year-old daughter took to her Instagram story to share some videos from her workout on Jan. 2. In the clips, Hailie rocked nothing but a black sports bra, leggings and a camo print baseball cap. Her lack of a shirt gave fans the opportunity to see the incredible abs that Hailie has clearly worked very hard for!

One video showed her doing jumps onto a bench in perfect form, while another included shots of her doing squats and lunges. The camera panned around to show her from behind, giving a view of her peach emoji-esque butt in action. Yes, girl! TBH, I have not worked out since 2019 started but these clips are totally making me want to get back into it and work toward my fitness goals because Hailie IS #goals.

This is probably the most athletic look we’ve seen Hailie in since the start of the year, however it looks like leggings are something she’s loving this January.

She kicked off the year by sharing a photo on Instagram of herself rocking a pair of black latex leggings under a navy trench coat. She styled the look with white heeled booties and a glowing smile. Hailie captioned the pic, “walking into 2019 like.”

We can’t wait to see what Hailie takes on this year, but from the looks of it, she’s off to a great start! If you need us, we’ll be at the gym.