In a fit of pure love for his new wife, Justin Bieber channeled Marvin Gaye and serenaded Hailey Baldwin with a soulful classic right as the two went out on a romantic date together.

It was like a scene out of a movie, or at least, a music video. Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, were seen giggling outside the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 2. The normcore-dressed couple was all smiles, and Justin began singing Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing” to his wife as they waited. Justin did more than sing, as he started to dance and, according to Daily Mail, he grabbed the hand of a nearby man. Like a scene out of Singing In The Rain, Justin twirled the stranger around. Talk about starting 2019 on a high note.

Wherever they were going – be it Wahlburgers or The Nice Guy or a nearby taco truck – these two were going to have the time of their lives. They’re coming off their first Christmas as a married couple, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Justin was eager to shower his new wife with tons of gifts, including “some more custom jewelry.” Prior to the holiday, Justin and Hailey had welcomed their “Christmas baby,” as the couple adopted an adorable puppy named Oscar.

While Justin was all smiles as he serenaded his wife, the comment he left on JoJo Siwa’s Instagram left many frowning and feeling confused. The 15-year-old former Dance Moms star-turned-Internet sensation shared a photo of a custom-decorated car she got from Christmas. While the BMW’s custom paint job might be a little extra for some – it was covered in sparkles and featured a picture of JoJo on the hood – it still was a nice gesture. When West Coast Customs, the company that designed the car, shared JoJo’s picture, Justin wrote “Burn It” twice in the comments section.

Many thought Justin was being shady towards a 15-year-old girl, and Biebs (being a former teenage pop star himself) apologized for his actions. “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean-spirited,” he tweeted. JoJo accepted the apology in stride. “It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” JoJo responded. She even poked fun at his comment, posing with a cardboard cutout of a teenage Justin in the passenger seat. “Burn It,” she captioned the shot.