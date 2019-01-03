See Pics
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin With ‘Sexual Healing’ Ahead Of Date Night — Pics

GAMR / SPOT / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber serenades wife Hailey Baldwin outside the Montage Hotel as the two headed out in Beverly Hills. Justin seems to be starting 2019 in a terrific mood, even posing for a few selfies with an older fan.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BaldwinBACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab a quick bite to eat at South Beverly Grill after an all-day photoshoot in the nearby Hollywood Hills. After sporting a variety of spiffy outfits and swimsuits, the newlyweds opted for casual and comfy, with Justin sporting a grey Fear of God hoodie, and Hailey in a white blazer and crop top, and both wearing matching grey sweatpants. The pair could later be seen leaving in Justin's grey Lamborghini. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 67 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

In a fit of pure love for his new wife, Justin Bieber channeled Marvin Gaye and serenaded Hailey Baldwin with a soulful classic right as the two went out on a romantic date together.

It was like a scene out of a movie, or at least, a music video. Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, were seen giggling outside the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 2. The normcore-dressed couple was all smiles, and Justin began singing Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing” to his wife as they waited. Justin did more than sing, as he started to dance and, according to Daily Mail, he grabbed the hand of a nearby man. Like a scene out of Singing In The Rain, Justin twirled the stranger around. Talk about starting 2019 on a high note.

Wherever they were going – be it Wahlburgers or The Nice Guy or a nearby taco truck – these two were going to have the time of their lives. They’re coming off their first Christmas as a married couple, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Justin was eager to shower his new wife with tons of gifts, including “some more custom jewelry.” Prior to the holiday, Justin and Hailey had welcomed their “Christmas baby,” as the couple adopted an adorable puppy named Oscar.

While Justin was all smiles as he serenaded his wife, the comment he left on JoJo Siwa’s Instagram left many frowning and feeling confused. The 15-year-old former Dance Moms star-turned-Internet sensation shared a photo of a custom-decorated car she got from Christmas. While the BMW’s custom paint job might be a little extra for some – it was covered in sparkles and featured a picture of JoJo on the hood – it still was a nice gesture. When West Coast Customs, the company that designed the car, shared JoJo’s picture, Justin wrote “Burn It” twice in the comments section.

Many thought Justin was being shady towards a 15-year-old girl, and Biebs (being a former teenage pop star himself) apologized for his actions. “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean-spirited,” he tweeted. JoJo accepted the apology in stride. “It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” JoJo responded. She even poked fun at his comment, posing with a cardboard cutout of a teenage Justin in the passenger seat. “Burn It,” she captioned the shot.