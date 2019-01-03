Gwen Stefani Can’t Stop Smiling During Dollywood Visit With Her Kids & Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani might’ve been more excited than her sons, Apollo and Zuma when she and Blake Shelton took them to Dollywood theme park in Tennessee on January 3! See the adorable family photos from their day at the park!

Gwen Stefani, 49, looked like a kid in a candy story on January 3 when she took her sons, Apollo, 4, and Zuma, 10, to Dollywood — a theme park jointly owned by Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment — with Blake Shelton, 42! The singer shared several photos and videos on Instagram from their day at the Tennessee park, which included yummy drinks, fun rides, and a live show with animals! Gwen’s eldest son Kingston, 12, wasn’t in any of her snaps.

First, Gwen posted two videos of a live singing show with different animals and characters on the night of January 2. The next day, Gwen, Blake and the kids headed to Dollywood, where she gushed into the camera about how excited she was to be there. As seen in one of her videos, the park was still decorated with holiday lights and festive trees. Gwen held hands with Zuma as they entered the park, while Blake walked in front of her with a camel jacket on. After a quick lunch break, they headed to ride some of the fun theme park attractions!

Gwen and Blake even made time for some more adult-friendly activities while in Tennessee. On Wednesday (January 2), the couple paid a visit to Anakeesta theme park where they enjoyed zip-lining. The park posted a few photos of a smiling Gwen and Blake outdoors on its Facebook page. “From ziplining to enjoying our food at the Cliff Top Grill & Bar they were able to experience it all in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains,” the park wrote alongside the photos.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take her son Apollo and his cousin Leo to Dollywood in Tennessee on January 3, 2019.

And, it turns out, the lovebirds may go zip-lining more frequently. — Blake’s new Ole Red Gatlinburg location is set to open right across the street from Anakeesta this spring. It will mark the third location for Ole Red. The original opened in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma in 2017, and he opened another in Nashville in May 2018.

Gwen and Blake’s family day out came after they spent New Year’s together. The couple — who began dating in 2015 — shared a sweet kiss, as seen in a cute photo on Gwen’s IG.