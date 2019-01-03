‘Grown & Sexy’ Preview: Joe Budden, Cyn Santana & More Reveal Experimental Fails In The Bedroom

The all-new VH1 series ‘Grown & Sexy’ debuts Jan. 4, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere that features many of your fave celebs! Watch now!

VH1’s Grown & Sexy will feature comedians, entertainers, and influencers who will weigh in on how to survive and thrive in your “thirties.” The series premieres Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a sneak peek that’s all about experimenting fails in the bedroom. The celebs don’t hold back! “Didn’t you drop me one time?” Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cyn Santana asks her fiancé, Joe Budden. They both get a good laugh out of her question. “Nobody was injured. I don’t think anybody’s been hurt,” Joe says.

Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne star Julissa Bermudez admits that she’s “kicked a guy in the face before.” Adrienne Bailon starts cracking up over her BFF’s confession. Comedian Yamaneika Saunders jokes: “You know, if things go wrong in the bedroom after you experiment with sex, don’t say anything. I don’t. I just wait until the leave and then I go to the hospital and ask them can they take this lightbulb out of my vagina?”

The other celebrities and comedians featured on this season of Grown & Sexy include: Blac Chyna, Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Remy Ma and Papoose, Insecure’s Sarunus J. Jackson, Black Ink Crew’s Sky, Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Safaree, Empire’s Ta’Rhonda Jones, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Ray J, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Yung Joe, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Katya, Girl Code’s Jessimae Peluso, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and comedians Monroe Martin, Nore Davis, Akaash Singh, Zainab Johnson, and Alzo Slade. The show will be a talking-head style series that features irreverent commentary and sketches.