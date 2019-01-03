‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Teases Bruce & Jeremiah’s ‘Epic Fight’ In Final Season & More

It’s all been leading up to this. ‘Gotham’s fifth and final season premieres Jan. 3, and HollywoodLife the EXCLUSIVE scoop from David Mazouz about Bruce’s game-changing arcs with Jeremiah, Selina, and more!

Gotham is back for one epic final adventure. The show returns for its final season on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on FOX. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star David Mazouz at Gotham’s premiere event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City about his final journey as Bruce Wayne. He teased that there’s a “good little time jump” when the final season kicks off. “Everything is in chaos,” he told HollywoodLife. “We have gangs ruling different territories, everybody is in constant danger. Ultimately, what this No Man’s Land, anarchical state that Gotham is in is going to do the characters is it’s going to force everybody to go back to their core, basic qualities and strengthen them. If they don’t, they won’t survive. For Bruce, the good and the vigilantism and his want to help everybody around him is going to come out to a much greater degree than it has in the past, and he’s going to be working with Jim Gordon very intimately. He’s going to ultimately become Batman.”

Bruce is going to have a number of villains on his hands in season 5, especially Jeremiah Valeska. “The Jeremiah/Bruce arc is one of the central ones to season 5,” David continued. “It’s really, really cool. Cameron [Monaghan] and I have a major battle, a major fight scene. It was really hard to do, but I think it’s going to look amazing. It’s very reminiscent of the Batman/Joker relationship where Joker believes that he and Batman are intertwined, and they need to be best friends or they need to hate each other. That’s definitely going to come into play. It’s going to all climax in an epic fight.”

Bruce and Selina’s relationship will also be a major focal point of the season, but things aren’t going to be too solid for these two. “It’s going to be a tough, rocky road for them,” David revealed. “As we pick up with season 5, she is in a very bad state because of when Jeremiah shot her. In order to get her better, Bruce is going to have to make a very decisive choice, and that choice is going to not necessarily be the best thing for their relationship and 08maybe not be the best thing for Selina. We’ll see how it pans out.” Bruce and Selina forever, am I right?!

David also talked about a “big moment” for Bruce and Jim Gordon in the final season. Their dynamic has been a central part of the show since day one, and it’s going to evolve more than ever in the final season. “We have a really nice moment in the first episode when Jim basically says, ‘We’re partners now. We don’t have a lot of resources, so you’re part of the team.’ I think that’s a really big moment in their relationship,” David said. “That kind of defines how the rest of the season for them is going to be. They are partners. Before, it was constantly Jim saying don’t get involved, you’re going to get yourself hurt. Now I think Jim really trusts and believes in Bruce.” Gotham season 5 will air Thursdays at 8 p.m.