Drake ‘Didn’t Think Twice’ About Inviting Kendall & Kylie To NYE Party Despite ‘Beef’ With Kanye West

Drake closed out 2018 with all his closest friends, including Kendall & Kylie Jenner! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned why it was a no-brainer to invite them, despite being on rocky terms with Kanye West!

Drake’s New Year’s Eve party was a star-studded event, and the biggest celebs in Hollywood showed out! Despite his ongoing beef with Kanye West, 41, pals Kendall Jenner, 23,and Kylie Jenner, 21, were there to ring in the new year with the rapper. A source close to Drizzy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why it’s important for him to maintain a relationship with the two ladies, even when feuding with another certain member of their family. “Drake has been friends with Kendall for a long time and doesn’t associate her friendship with any beef he’s ever had with Kanye,” the source shares. “Drake has been close friends with the whole Kar-Jenner family for years now, and can appreciate a friendship with some of them, without holding personal feelings he has about Kanye against them. Drake is much more mature than that and can easily separate the two.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Drake for comment.

Another source went on to explain that Drake never questioned the prospect of inviting the Kar-Jenner sisters, and it was a total no-brainer! “There’s no truth to any of the stories about the beef between the Kardashians and Drake. They’re all friends which is why Kendall and Kylie didn’t even think twice about attending Drake’s party the other night,” the insider says. “In turn, Drake didn’t think twice about including the girls or what Kanye would think because there truly are no problems there. They all know Kanye is just very protective and passionate and overreacts sometimes, which is what happened with Drake.”

In further proof that Drake is ready to kick all the drama in his life to the curb, he also rang in the new year with Chris Brown, 29! The former frenemies looked more like best friends at the NYE bash, and Drake even shared several snapshots of them hanging out. “2019 cook up…Aubreezy,” Drake captioned the pics, posted to his Instagram. In one of the snapshots, a smiling Drizzy was seen standing next to Chris, as they toasted to the new year. In another photo, both stars posed together for a slightly more serious snapshot, and gave the camera some smize. For Drizzy – it looks like 2019 is going to be all about his real friends!