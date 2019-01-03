What a perfect party! Catelynn and Tyler went all out for their little one’s fourth birthday, and Novalee couldn’t have looked happier. See her adorable unicorn outfit and matching cupcakes!

Since Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, are expecting a baby in March, their daughter Novalee just celebrated her last birthday as an only child! She turned four on New Year’s Day, and her parents threw her an extra special party to ring in her big day. It’s no secret that Novalee loves horses, but Catelynn and Tyler took that obsession a step above when they decorated their house with a unicorn-theme. From homemade cupcakes to balloons and tablecloths, there was a unicorn everywhere you looked in the party pics Catelynn posted on Jan. 2. And as for Nova herself? The birthday girl wasn’t just sporting a unicorn headband complete with gold ears and a matching horn, but her pink dress was covered in the same animal. Adorable!

Catelynn didn’t just show off her party-decorating skills on social media, but shared sweet videos of her daughter as well. Not only did Novalee get to open a stack of pink presents, including Paw Patrol products, but she smiled shyly before blowing out the candles on her rainbow cupcake. Catelynn even wished Novalee a happy birthday with the sweetest Instagram message — and Tyler did the same the day before her party! “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful, smart, independent, sassy girl!!! Dad and I love you so much and love watching you grow!!! I just can’t believe you are 4!” Catelynn wrote.

Her husband added, “Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!! As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced. I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”

Novalee is such a sweetie on Teen Mom OG, and it’s amazing to see her celebrated in such an epic way! Take a look at the gallery above to see her most adorable pics from over the last four years.