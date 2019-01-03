Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Has ‘Monster’ Alter Ego & Threw A Phone At Her Face In New Court Docs

Amber Heard alleges she and Johnny Depp named his ‘petrifying’ alter ego, ‘monster’ for years in shocking, new court documents. She claims his ‘alter ego’ would emerge when he would allegedly ‘beat’ her during their marriage.

Amber Heard, 32, and Johnny Depp, 55, exchanged multiple abuse accusations against each other in new, unreleased court documents from August 2016. “Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for years,” the actress claimed during a deposition — obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on January 3 — at the time. “I was petrified of the monster.”

The 471-page deposition transcript also contains statements from Heard’s close friend Raquel Pennington and the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded after an altercation between the then-married stars at an LA penthouse on May 21, 2016. In the deposition transcripts, Heard claimed that Depp threw her phone at her “as hard as he could” and it hit her in the face. She then alleged that the actor grabbed her by the hair, to which she screamed for help. Heard stated that Depp “broke a lot of glass things that left glass on the floor,” and that harmful objects were left on the ground, some of which included silver candlesticks and a lamp.

That’s when Heard’s friend Raquel Pennington showed up to the penthouse. According to the deposition transcripts, Pennington testified that she had been in an adjacent apartment, and that she came over when Heard texted her asking her to. Upon her arrival, Pennington said she heard Depp yelling. She claimed Heard asked for help and told her that Depp had hit her with the phone.

Pennington went on to testify that Depp was “swinging around” a magnum bottle of wine and knocking things off the counter with it. Pennington claimed that Depp’s security only showed up when he began yelling, and that one of the guards persuaded him to leave the penthouse. She also claimed she had taken “dozens of photos” of Heard’s bruises during the duration of their friendship, including on the night of the penthouse altercation.

Onto Depp’s side of things… The lawyer who questioned Heard on behalf of Depp asked her if she had ever struck, slapped or thrown an object at the actor. Heard replied that she “did her best” to defend herself against her bigger, stronger husband at the time.

Depp claimed he tossed the phone on the sofa and that it did not hit Heard in the face, nor did he touch her. He claimed Heard began yelling at him after he walked across the room, and that’s when his security entered and she started crying. He also claimed the alleged damaging objects Heard mentioned and the injuries to her face were not caused by him — that included any damages or bruises in the apparent photos taken by Pennington. Depp alleged that “hardcopy photographs were put in evidence, but neither the original images nor the associated metadata were produced.”

These new documents come three months after Heard’s attorney slammed Depp’s October 2018 GQ profile, in which he denied his ex-wife’s abuse allegations and referred to their divorce battle as a “pissing contest.”

Additionally, the documents emerge five months after Depp claimed (in August 2018) that Heard punched him in the face, “twice,” nearly two years earlier. Heard’s attorney denied the allegation and said Depp’s claim was “totally false.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 after one year of marriage, and accused the actor of verbal and physical abuse. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017. In their divorce settlement, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million, which she later donated to charity.