Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Bob Einstein, 76, Dies After Battle With Cancer: 5 Things To Know

How heartbreaking: Bob Einstein, who starred as Marty Funkhouser on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ died on Jan. 2 at age 76. As fans mourn his passing, here’s 5 things to know.

Bob Einstein, a two-time Emmy winner who has held a recurring role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm for over a decade, had sadly died. The actor passed away in Indian Wells, California, at the age of 76. Bob had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer only recently, although it is unclear whether that is the reason for his passing. Bob’s portrayal of Marty Funkhouser on ‘Curb’ had fans everywhere falling in love with his wacky ways. As the world says goodbye to Bob and thanks him for the laughs, here’s 5 facts to know about him.

1. Bob was not only an actor, but a writer as well.

In fact, Bob received his first Emmy in 1969 for Oustanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for his work on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

2. Einstein initially pursued a career in advertising.

Then, his life changed forever when he was discovered while performing on a local access cable show. He was actually just doing it as a favor for a pal!

RIP Bob Einstein, one of the funniest people ever to have lived pic.twitter.com/UAPXy4khr8 — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) January 2, 2019

3. He created the satirical stuntman character Super Dave Osborne.

In his portrayal of the character, Bob played the role of an optimistic stuntman whose stunts frequently took a wrong turn.

4. Fans and colleagues alike are morning his loss.

Curb Your Enthusiasm writer David Mandel was among those to tweet about the loss. “Very sad,” he wrote in a post. “Got to work with him on #Curb. Had heard he was sick. Will never forget him telling @jerryseinfeld the dirty joke about the newlyweds,” he fondly wrote.

5. Curb Your Enthusiasm was Bob’s longest running role.

The actor appeared in nearly two dozen episodes of the comedy series starting in 2004, leading up to the most recent season, according to Deadline.