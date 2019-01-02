‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Things To Know About The Insane Singing Competition

‘The Masked Singer’ is the show EVERYONE is talking about. The brand-new singing competition premieres Jan. 2. So, what is ‘The Masked Singer’ about? Here’s everything you need to know!

Are you ready for the musical mystery that’s going to blow you away? Get ready, TV lovers. The Masked Singer premieres Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on FOX. This is the new show that will leave your jaw on the floor in 2019. From the celebrity panelists to who is behind those insane costumes, we’ve rounded up 5 key things to know about the singing competition.

1. This show is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. The celebrities underneath the costumes will be performing in front of the host, panelists, audience, viewers, and other competitors. Everyone will be left guessing as to who is singing behind the masks. The singers can try to throw off the crowd, and you’re going to need to watch closely to pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week and will then reveal his or her true identity.

2. The panelists include some of your favorite celebs. Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are The Masked Singer panelists. Nick Cannon is the host of the show.

3. Yes, those are celebrities underneath those crazy costumes. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve garnered 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and four Super Bowl titles. That certainly narrows things down — sort of!

4. The series is based on a South Korean show. King of Mask Singer is a hit show in South Korea and has been since 2015. “There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” executive producer Craig Plestis said in a statement.

5. The season 1 costumes are downright amazing and insane. The costumes for this season include a peacock, rabbit, lion, monster, deer, unicorn, hippo, bee, poodle, alien, raven, and pineapple. These aren’t just simple costumes. They are extremely elaborate!