Vanessa Lachey Responds To Troll Who Tweeted Her Kid Looks Like Nick Lachey’s Ex Jessica Simpson

Rude, much? Vanessa Lachey shot back at a fan who said on Twitter that her daughter with Nick Lachey, Brooklyn, looks just like his ex-wife! Read Vanessa’s response to the Jessica Simpson comparison here.

Come for Vanessa Lachey‘s children, she’ll come for you. The Top Chef Junior host clapped back at a fan named Kimberly who tweeted — and deleted — on December 31, “Ok… elephant in the room… but why does Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s daughter look like Jessica Simpson?” Yes, that Jessica Simpson. As in Nick’s ex-wife. Talk about rude! Vanessa actually responded directly to the so-called fan and took the high road with a classy yet terse message: “2019, new year, new outlook. Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year.”

Why is this person trying to start drama that’s not even there? Nick and Vanessa’s four-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Lachey, doesn’t remotely look like Jessica. She just has blonde hair! Kids are always off limits. Vanessa and Nick have been married since 2011, and are parents to six-year-old Camden and two-year-old Phoenix, along with Brooklyn. Newlyweds fans know that Nick and Jessica got divorced in 2006. And yet, people are still bringing up their relationship 13 years later!

Meanwhile, Jessica’s busy with a family of her own. In fact, the singer and fashion designer is pregnant with her third child with husband Eric Johnson! A source close to Jessica told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she feels like this pregnancy is really special. “She didn’t really plan or expect to be pregnant a third time, so it all feels so special. And one of the best parts about it is that she gets to share the excitement with her kids, they’re old enough to understand and are fully invested,” the source said. Aww!