Tristan Thompson Raves Over Khloe After They Spend NYE Together: You’re ‘Fine As Hell’

Tristan Thompson is starting off the New Year by showering Khloe Kardashian with love! See the sexy comment he left under her stunning NYE photo!

Tristan Thompson, 27, kicked off the New Year by marking his territory on Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram photo! “True’s mommy fine as hell,” he commented under a black and white photo of Khloe, 34, from their New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland. He added two red heart and kiss-faced emojis. The couple, who shares 8-month-old daughter True Thompson, hosted a New Year’s Eve bash together on Monday at Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both the reality star and NBA player shared snaps and videos on social media as they rang in 2019. Khloe posted a photo of a personalized ice sculpture with “Koko and TT” carved into it. The pair shared a sweet kiss at midnight and showed off major PDA while they danced the night away with friends. Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, Jordan Clarkson, 26, and Kevin Love, 30, along with his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend, Kate Bock, 25, were also at the party.

Thompson wasn’t wrong about his comment on Koko’s sultry snap. — She really did look fine as hell. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star looked stunning in a long-sleeve, sparkling, cheetah-print dress. Khloe wore her new, bright blonde hair down and straight. And, her post-baby body only continues to look better!

Tristan Thompson comments on Khloe Kardashian’s New Year’s Eve photo on Instagram, January 1, 2018.

While Khloe and Thompson’s NYE was heavily documented, some fans missed a very interesting video that surfaced from the party. At one point in the night, Khloe attempted to dance up on her man, who appeared to ignore her, as seen in a video obtained by The Shade Room. She looked pretty annoyed when her multiple booty-bump attempts were ignored.

Despite that video, and their rocky 2018, the tumultuous couple appeared to be in good spirits. Back in April, photos and video footage surfaced of him getting close to another woman, just days before Khloe gave birth.

However, Khloe has since forgiven Thompson, who’s seemed to be on his best behavior ever since. She ended up spending Halloween and Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland with their daughter. Although Khloe spent Christmas with her family in Los Angeles — for the family’s annual Christmas Eve party — she previously revealed that she had planned to spend an early Christmas with Thompson because the Cavs would be traveling over the holiday.

Although TT couldn’t be there in person to celebrate Santa’s arrival with his daughter on her first Christmas, he still made sure the holiday was extra special. Khloe showed off Thompson’s presents to their daughter online, which included two pairs of pink and white Air Force 1s and a pair of black Air Max 90s. It looks like baby True might be a baller herself, if she’s stacking up designer kicks this fast!