Toni Braxton & Birdman Spark Split Rumors After She Posts About ‘Starting A New Chapter’ & He Says ‘It’s Over’

Did Toni Braxton and Birdman break up? See their cryptic messages on Instagram that have fans thinking the engaged couple is done!

This doesn’t look good! Both Toni Braxton, 51, and fiancé Birdman, 55, posted odd messages on Instagram on New Year’s Day that seem to indicate they’re calling off their engagement. Toni apparently deleted all of the photos from her Insta account, only leaving one pic: a glamorous photo of herself posing in a red evening gown. She captioned the pic, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year”.

A new chapter without Birdman? It seems like the message could likely be about the rapper, considering what he posted and deleted. On his Insta story, he simply wrote, “It’s over….” He also scrubbed his account of all posts. Well, that’s not that subtle, is it? Toni and Birdman (real name Bryan Williams) have been friends for 17 years, and engaged since February 2018. While Toni gushed about her man during an appearance on Wendy Williams and flaunted her $5 million engagement ring, she pushed back their wedding date.

“You’re supposed to set a date and stick to it,” the “Unbreak My Heart” singer said on an August episode of Braxton Family Values. “But unfortunately, in our business, it can be challenging sometimes.” She had previously said to Daily Pop that Birdman wanted to get married before the end of 2018, and even wanted to have a drive-thru wedding!

Fans are freaked, obviously, but rallying behind Toni. They just want her to live her best life, whether that includes Birdman or not. “Do you Toni, breath exhale live. Never be in a rush for love as it will find you at the right time!” one supportive fan wrote. “Her dress is stunning. She is always classy as usual. Whatever is going on may they be happy and blessed in their future endeavors,” said another, giving love to Birdman, too.

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Toni and Birdman for comment but did not immediately hear back.