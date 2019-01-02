‘The Bachelor’ Preview: 1 Woman Flat-Out Asks Colton Why He’s A Virgin On The Very 1st Night

The topic of Colton Underwood’s virginity comes up on the very first night of filming ‘The Bachelor,’ with one woman wasting no time asking him about it in this new preview of the season 23 premiere!

With less than a week to go until The Bachelor premiere, season 23’s suitor, Colton Underwood, hit up Good Morning America to dish on what’s to come on Jan. 2. During the sit-down, he also shared a new sneak peek at the Jan. 7 episode, which shows his conversation with a contestant named Erika. “I just want to know why he’s a virgin,” Erika explains to some of the other girls. “Like, are you saving it or marriage? What’s going on. He’s so cute! That’s why it’s so weird because it’s like….you’re so attractive.”

Ahead of her first one-on-one conversation with Colton, Erika adds in her confessional,”It’s just so weird. Like, that just doesn’t happen nowadays. For me, personally, sex in a relationship is very important. Colton is a very handsome guy. It was definitely lust at first sight, so I want to hear from him…why.” Well, when Erika gets her chance to sit down with Colton, she decides to just flat-out ASK him. The preview cuts out before we see Colton’s reaction, but from his face alone, it’s clear that he’s quite shocked by the out-there question.

“She came off swinging,” Colton admitted during the GMA interview. “We just sat down and immediately that was her question. She didn’t ask like…how is tonight going? It was just — why are you a virgin? Which I respect. They came out and they wanted to get to know me right off the bat. It was an interesting night and they put the pressure on. That’s what I want out of a relationship. I want to be challenged, I like that.”

Colton had his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on the last season of The Bachelorette, but headed to Bachelor in Paradise over the summer for a second shot at love. During the show, he reconnected with his former fling, Tia Booth, but their romance fizzled out before the season ended. He was announced as the Bachelor shortly after that, and we’ll see if he finally finds his soulmate as this season plays out! The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.