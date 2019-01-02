Sofia Richie: How She Won Over Kourtney & The Kardashians — Why Everyone ‘Really Likes’ Her Now

It took quite a bit of time, but Sofia Richie has charmed herself into the Kardashian family’s good graces. Here’s how she did it, according to a new report!

Sofia Richie, 20, is practically part of the Kardashian family via her relationship with Scott Disick, 35, but it took awhile to get to this point! When Sofia and Scott got together, his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, made it clear she wasn’t happy with the relationship — especially when Scott introduced Sofia to the kids without discussing it with her first. Things have done a complete 360 in recent months, though, and now, Kourtney and Sofia have been on TWO vacations together with Scott and the kids. Plus, the 20-year-old scored an invite to the Kardashian Christmas party this year.

“They’re a modern family,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Things are totally fine [and] they all get along. everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and so good with the kids.” Before Christmas, Sofia, Scott and Kourtney took the kids to Mexico for a whirlwind weekend trip, and the ladies looked like longtime besties. For New Year’s Eve, they were all in Aspen with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, too. So, why the change of heart for Kourtney? She just wants life to be “as normal as possible” for her kids, “especially around the holidays,” according to Us Weekly’s source.

Of course, now that Scott and Sofia have been together for more than a year, Kourtney also likely came to the realization that this relationship was going to be much more than just a fling. With Sofia very involved in her kids’ lives, it only made sense for Kourtney to embrace a friendship with the model. Here’s to hoping things stay amicable in 2019!