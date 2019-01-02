Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Ring In The New Year With An Epic Kiss & ‘A** Grab’ — See Pic

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams charged into 2019 with a New Year’s Eve kiss — and one other intimate act — full of sparks. See their PDA photo here!

Sarah Hyland, 28, and Wells Adams, 34, upped the spice level of status quo New Year’s Eve kisses! During their holiday getaway to Mexico’s El Dorado Maroma resort, the Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum wrapped their arms around one another and smooched for their New Year’s Eve picture. But one of Wells’ hands traveled noticeably south on Sarah’s backside — something that she pointed out herself! “#newyearseve kisses and a** grabs. *Brought to you by @wellsadams & Sarah* 💋🍑,” Sarah captioned the snapshot, which she shared to Instagram on Jan. 2. See them get handsy with one another below!

This isn’t the only vacation memento the ABC star has shared, as she also posted a photo of her and Wells cozying up on the beach on Dec. 27, 2018! It appears that they flew off to their tropical destination after Christmas, as the two spent the holiday at home and with family, which Sarah revealed in a puppy and pajama-filled Instagram post.

Before heading into the new year, Sarah also reflected on past health scares. The actress shared a vulnerable photo of a scar from her second kidney transplant, which took place right when she met her current boyfriend in Sept. 2017. “We met each other for the first time three days before my [kidney] transplant,” Sarah told Self in an interview published on Dec. 10. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.” She added that it “was a really intimate start” to their relationship, but it didn’t scare Wells away — instead, the procedure left Wells in even more awe of the small screen star.

“Sarah is the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” Wells told Us Weekly in a Dec. 2018 interview. “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again.”