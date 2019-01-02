‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Named A ‘Person Of Interest’ In Possible Burglary Amid Jen Harley Split

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s 2019 is already off to a rough start after reportedly being called a ‘person of interest’ in a possible burglary that happened on New Year’s day, right after he and Jen Harley broke up!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s drama just escalated. We rang in 2019 with news of their breakup, again, on Jan. 2, and a report surfaced on the same day that Ronnie, 33, is now being linked to a possible burglary! On New Year’s Day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly responded to a residence at about 3:23 a.m., but the Jersey Shore star was MIA when authorities pulled up, per Us Weekly’s report. This would’ve happened just hours after Ronnie and Jen’s fight on New Year’s Eve! HollywoodLife has reached out to Ronnie’s reps for comment.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene,” a source told the outlet. “Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent an escalating domestic violence issue.” However, nothing was stolen from the home, although “there was damage to items inside” the residence, the source clarified. There is now an ongoing investigation and Ronnie may expect a call from authorities, the report added.

The parents remain broken up, as Ronnie has wiped all traces of Jen — save for their 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky — from his Instagram feed. “They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” another source explained to Us Weekly, adding that the two have a “very volatile relationship.” The peace between the lovers has come to an end once again, after celebrating Christmas as a family of three. But this wouldn’t be the first time police have gotten involved with the couple, as Jen was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in June 2018, and Ronnie reportedly filed a battery report against her in Oct. 2018, per TMZ.