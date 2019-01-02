Report
Hollywood Life

‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Named A ‘Person Of Interest’ In Possible Burglary Amid Jen Harley Split

Shutterstock/Backgrid
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Evening Writer

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s 2019 is already off to a rough start after reportedly being called a ‘person of interest’ in a possible burglary that happened on New Year’s day, right after he and Jen Harley broke up!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s drama just escalated. We rang in 2019 with news of their breakup, again, on Jan. 2, and a report surfaced on the same day that Ronnie, 33, is now being linked to a possible burglary! On New Year’s Day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly responded to a residence at about 3:23 a.m., but the Jersey Shore star was MIA when authorities pulled up, per Us Weekly’s report. This would’ve happened just hours after Ronnie and Jen’s fight on New Year’s Eve! HollywoodLife has reached out to Ronnie’s reps for comment.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene,” a source told the outlet. “Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent an escalating domestic violence issue.” However, nothing was stolen from the home, although “there was damage to items inside” the residence, the source clarified. There is now an ongoing investigation and Ronnie may expect a call from authorities, the report added.

The parents remain broken up, as Ronnie has wiped all traces of Jen — save for their 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky — from his Instagram feed. “They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” another source explained to Us Weekly, adding that the two have a “very volatile relationship.” The peace between the lovers has come to an end once again, after celebrating Christmas as a family of three. But this wouldn’t be the first time police have gotten involved with the couple, as Jen was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in June 2018, and Ronnie reportedly filed a battery report against her in Oct. 2018, per TMZ.