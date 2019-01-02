Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Split Again After Major New Year’s Fight: They’re So ‘Volatile’

New Year’s Eve was anything but celebratory for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley. They had a blowout fight and have broken up yet again.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley‘s relationship is such a roller coaster ride. The on-again, off-again couple shared sweet Christmas pics spending the holiday together with baby daughter Ariana Sky, but the reconciliation was short-lived as they’ve broken up once again. “Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the source tells Us Weekly, on Jan. 2. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together,” the insider continues.

“They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite,” the source adds. Ronnie, 33, has erased all evidence of Jen, 31, from his Instagram page and has unfollowed her. He still has pics of Ariana all over his account, but the family photo including Jen for their Christmas pic is gone. Not only that, in a Jan. 1 pic of his 8-month-old baby, a fan wrote “She is amazing. Hope she doesn’t grow up to act like her mother” in the comments and Ronnie liked it!

Fans of Jersey Shore know how tumultuous the pair’s relationship is. They got into a vicious social media war in May of 2018, a month after their daughter was born and they broke up soon afterward. Their drama has played out onscreen, as Jen showed up at a Las Vegas hotel where he was filming with other cast members in June of 2018, and ended up shoving and spitting on Ronnie…all while MTV cameras rolled. She was later arrested on domestic battery charges on June 24 for allegedly beating up the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and dragging him with a car. Yet they continued to make up and break up throughout the rest of the year, even though he sported a black eye after an Oct. 25 altercation that prompted Ronnie to file a battery report against Jen.

Ronnie has been giving hints that all wasn’t well between them, sharing a social media message in December that “When we think of ‘meant to be’ we automatically assume forever. But maybe it isn’t supposed to last forever. Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them. Later that day Jen shared the message “Some people are only compatible with an expired version of you,” seemingly in response to Ronnie.