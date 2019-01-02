Rihanna Is Launching A Liquid Concealer In 50 Shades & We’re Bowing Down To The Queen
Rihanna really is a woman of the people, and she is launching a brand new concealer in a whopping 50 shades for ALL skin tones! Get the details below.
In a new video uploaded on January 1, Rihanna, 30, says, “It’s a new year. Half of y’all lookin’ busted…I got the cure. Fenty Beauty to the rescue. We are making a brand new concealer.” The liquid formula is dropping in 50 shades! “As long as you know your Pro Filt’r shade, we have a corresponding concealer to match. And you don’t even have to figure it out.” Rihanna’s iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation made a splash when it was released with a groundbreaking 40 shades. With this new launch, the foundation line will be expanded to 50 shades.
As Rihanna applies the concealer under her brows, on a chin blemish, under her eyes, and to contour her nose, she uses the Precision Concealer Brush. “Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky…but this formula does not. Look at how perfect a finish! No caking, no creasing,” RiRi says. Fenty Beauty is also launching the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in 8 inclusive shades, plus more tools and brushes. Everything hits Sephora stores and the web on January 11th! Watch Rihanna’s makeup tutorial above!
We all got a lil’ something to cover up! Blemishes, dark circles, bags, and even hangovers, #PROFILTRCONCEALER is #THECURE to hiding it all in a creamy formula that’s longwearing and creaseproof. Who’s ready to get it on January 11?? Available at fentybeauty.com, @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
Fenty Beauty released some of our favorite products of 2018, so we can’t wait to get our hands on this sure-to-be-amazing concealer!