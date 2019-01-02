Rihanna Is Launching A Liquid Concealer In 50 Shades & We’re Bowing Down To The Queen

Rihanna really is a woman of the people, and she is launching a brand new concealer in a whopping 50 shades for ALL skin tones! Get the details below.

In a new video uploaded on January 1, Rihanna, 30, says, “It’s a new year. Half of y’all lookin’ busted…I got the cure. Fenty Beauty to the rescue. We are making a brand new concealer.” The liquid formula is dropping in 50 shades! “As long as you know your Pro Filt’r shade, we have a corresponding concealer to match. And you don’t even have to figure it out.” Rihanna’s iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation made a splash when it was released with a groundbreaking 40 shades. With this new launch, the foundation line will be expanded to 50 shades.

As Rihanna applies the concealer under her brows, on a chin blemish, under her eyes, and to contour her nose, she uses the Precision Concealer Brush. “Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky…but this formula does not. Look at how perfect a finish! No caking, no creasing,” RiRi says. Fenty Beauty is also launching the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in 8 inclusive shades, plus more tools and brushes. Everything hits Sephora stores and the web on January 11th! Watch Rihanna’s makeup tutorial above!

Fenty Beauty released some of our favorite products of 2018, so we can’t wait to get our hands on this sure-to-be-amazing concealer!