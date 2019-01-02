Read Messages
‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Shows Off Extremely Dark Tan & Fans Freak: She Looks Like ‘Bacon’

Teresa Giudice
News Writer & Reporter

Andy Cohen took to Instagram on Jan. 2 to show off a beach pic of himself in Jamaica along with a very tanned Teresa Giudice in a swimsuit and fans couldn’t help but respond with wild comments about her dark skin.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 50, posted an eye-catching pic of himself on a beach in Jamaica along with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 46, on Jan. 2, and fans totally called out Teresa’s darkly tanned skin! The brunette beauty wore a revealing swimsuit in the pic and she definitely looked A LOT darker than she usually does, so it’s no wonder fans had a lot to say! “Stepped on the beach, ran right into Tre, & need you to please caption this pic! I’ll read the best on @radioandysxm Monday Morning. ☀️,” Andy, who went shirtless and wore only shorts, captioned the photo before the shocked reactions started pouring in.

“When you forget to flip the bacon,” one Instagram user commented about Teresa’s tanned look. “Sunblock!!” another advised. “Beauty and the Tan Mom,” another chimed in. “Doesn’t matter if your black or white…..She’s black, he’s white, ya ya ya, now,” a different user added. Others skipped the jokes and complimented both Teresa and Andy. “Both of ur bodies look amazing,” one follower wrote.

Despite the wild response to Teresa’s unexpected dark skin, the reality mom has a lot to be proud of. She’s been training hard at the gym to help keep her body in shape and stay toned, and from this recent pic, we’d say it’s definitely working! Since her training results have been everything she’s wanted, she’s been flaunting her body in swimsuits whenever she’s had the chance, including on the Nov. 14 episode of RHONJ, when she wore a bikini for the first time in a while. “I’ve been training for about three and a half months. It’s my first time coming out in a bikini,” Teresa said in the episode.

We look forward to seeing more of Teresa’s hard work come to light in the new year!