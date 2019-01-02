‘RHONJ’ Recap: Jackie Slams Jennifer By Writing A Nasty Article About Her Kids

Has Jackie finally crossed the line? The ladies of ‘RHONJ’ got riled up during the Jan. 2 episode after they discovered she dissed Jennifer’s parenting in a shocking news article!

Yikes! Jennifer became extremely offended during the Jan. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when she learned that Jackie had written an article about her family. It was actually Dolores that first discovered the article, but as soon as she did, she relayed the information to Jennifer, insisting that she read the article herself since it had to do with her family. As it turned out, Jackie had slammed Jennifer’s parenting and how she “spoils” her kids, after Jennifer let all the girls tour her home. So Jennifer was rightfully offended. But not everyone felt Jackie was being mean.

Melissa and Margaret read the article and thought it was filled with nothing but the truth. They felt that it just described what Jennifer’s house was like and expressed hope that her kids wouldn’t turn out badly when they grow up. Teresa and Dolores, however, felt differently. They thought Jackie had crossed the line, and after a prior feud with Teresa, this just showed more of Jackie’s true colors. Obviously, they all had differing opinions.

Despite what the article did or didn’t say, Jackie still wanted to try and mend her relationship with Teresa. So while they were both at Joey Gorga‘s communion, Jackie asked Teresa if they could meet up in the near future to discuss everything. And Teresa reluctantly agreed, so there’s definitely some hope for these two.

In other RHONJ news, Milania expressed interest in a rapping career, but after seeing her practice, we don’t think she’ll go very far with it. Sorry, not sorry. And Melissa predicted that Danielle’s marriage won’t last. Umm — DUH!