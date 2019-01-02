Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber, 19, Arrested For DUI In Beverly Hills

Uh-Oh! Presley Gerber, the 19-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 30 after being pulled over and failing a sobriety test.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, 19, was arrested for DUI around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to TMZ. The site reports that cops pulled Presley over for speeding in Beverly Hills, then gave him a sobriety test. He failed, which is when they arrested him for DUI. Presley was released without bail later that morning. “Presley takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegation,” the teenager’s lawyer confirmed to TMZ.

The lawyer also added that Presley has no criminal history or history of any arrests. If Presley is convicted on these charges, he will have his driver’s license suspended or at least one year. The 19-year-old’s blood alcohol level was not confirmed; however, since California has a zero tolerance policy for drinking and driving, any BAC above zero would result in an arrest.

Aside from his famous parents, Presley also has a career of his own to take note of. Like his mom, he’s done a lot of modeling, starring in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce and Gabbana. He’s signed to IMG.

Presley’s sister is Kaia Gerber, who’s also a rising model and has walked in the same shows as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and more. Cindy and Rande were married in 1998 and have stayed together since.