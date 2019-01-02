Pete Davidson Accuses Louis C.K. Of Trying To Get Him Fired From ‘SNL’ In Wild Standup Routine

Pete Davidson shockingly took aim at fellow comedian Louis C.K. during a savage standup routine in Boston on Dec. 31 when he accused him of trying to get him terminated from ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Pete Davidson, 25, wasn’t afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings when he gave a wild standup routine at the Chevalier Theatre in Boston on Dec. 31 and he even accused comedian Louis C.K., 51, of trying to make him lose his job! The Saturday Night Live cast member made a a joke when he talked about how both Alan Rickman and Gene Wilder ironically died after he got tattoos inspired by their films and asked if he should get a Louis tattoo next. He then claimed that when Louis hosted SNL for the fourth time back in Apr. 2017, he “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away,” according to US Weekly. He also accused the Trainwreck star of telling SNL producer Lorne Michaels “that Pete smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.”

After the shocking claims, Pete decided to also take aim at the headline-making allegations against Louis from back in Nov. 2017. At that time, five women accused Louis of sexual harassment when they claimed he masturbated in front of them. “Then five years later this motherf**ker’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people,” Pete continued during his routine. Louis expressed remorse for his actions back when the allegations went public in an official statement. “I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions,” the statement read.

In addition to his comments about Louis, Pete quickly talked about ex Ariana Grande, 25, during the comedy bit and admitted that he cried while sitting at a table with his mom after their Oct. 2017 breakup. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he told the audience. Pete’s Boston comedy appearance comes just weeks after he posted a disturbing message to Instagram about “not wanting to be on this Earth anymore”, which worried many of his family, friends and fans. Despite a brief appearance on SNL on the night the message was posted, he had not made any public comedy appearances until his New Year’s Eve show. An eyewitness thankfully told us “he looked happy” during his time on stage.