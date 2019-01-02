Does Olivia Newton-John, 70, Have Only Weeks To Live’? — Her Manager Clears Up Shocking Report

After a shocking report claimed that Olivia Newton-John was ‘clinging to life’ amidst her cancer battle, the actress’ manager is setting the record straight.

Olivia Newton-John, 70, is NOT dying, despite a recent report from RadarOnline that claimed she only has weeks to live. The site reported that Olivia’s health is rapidly deteriorating, but she was fighting to stay alive to see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, get married in 2019. “Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe’s wedding day,” the report claimed. However, Olivia’s manager has shot down this shocking story, telling News.com.au, “No she has not,” and adding that the rumors are “hilarious” because they are untrue.

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After that, she became an advocate for cancer research, and even built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Then, after a car accident in 2013, doctors discovered cancer in her shoulder, and in Sept. 2018, the 70-year-old shocked fans when she bravely opened up about her disease coming back once again. She revealed that doctors found a tumor on her spine, but remained optimistic about her future and recovery.

“No, I don’t go there,” Olivia admitted, when asked if she was scared about the diagnosis. “I’d be lying if I said I never go there. There are moments, I’m human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that fear. But my husband’s always there, and he’s there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That’s my goal.”