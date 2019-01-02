Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Spark Rumors They’re Back Together On NYE, 3 Mos. After Latest Split

Hmmm! Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola posted strikingly similar Instagram posts on New Year’s Eve. Are they back together?

They’re not fooling us! It looks like a new year may mark a new start for romance between Olivia Culpo, 26, and Danny Amendola, 33. The two stars called it quits over three months ago, but now, rumors are swirling that they have rekindled their relationship! The former Miss Universe shared a gorgeous sunset photo to her Instagram stories on Dec. 31, but then, several hours laters, her ex shared practically the SAME pic! Either these two are playing tricks, or they were taking in the last sunset of 2018 together.

While neither star has confirmed or denied that they are back together, their fans seem to have it all figured out! After catching wind of the matching Instagram snapshots, they took to Twitter with excitement. “Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo posted same pic on IG……. Starting the new year off with a BANG!” one fan wrote. “In other news Olivia seems to be back with Danny,” another said. Some fans demanded more details! “Danny and Olivia are watching fireworks on the beach in Miami on New Year’s Eve together. I deserve a personal apology and explanation. I’m too invested now,” one fan tweeted. One even said that they saw this coming all along. “Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola round 3. I called it as soon as they broke up lmao,” one post read.

It was back in November that Olivia confirmed her split with the professional football player, after photos surfaced showing Danny getting cozy with another woman. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was spotted out in Miami with a sports reporter, and while the two didn’t immediately confirm their breakup, Olivia finally hinted at it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura. “No. For the record, no.” Olivia said to the reporter after being asked if she was ready to start dating again.

After seeing these twinning pics, we’re equally as convinced that this pair are kicking it together again! It looks like it’s a new year, and new love, for Olivia and Danny.