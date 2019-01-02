Nina Agdal Strips Completely Naked As She Enjoys Tropical Beach Vacation To Kick Off 2019 — Sexy Pics

Clothes are completely optional if you’re Nina Agdal! The ‘Sports Illustrated’ model stripped down in new beach photos from her tropical New Year’s vacation with boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook! See the sultry snaps!

No bikini, no problem! Nina Agdal, 26, is living her best life somewhere tropical with boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook! The Sports Illustrated model has been prancing all over the beach nearly nude, and sometimes completely nude, while on her New Year’s vacation. Meanwhile, she’s been making tails wag on Instagram with the sexiest photos from her trip.

Agdal first treated her 1 million (plus) IG followers to a topless photo on December 31. She held her breasts in the photo, which she said she “felt skinny” in. The model stood in clear ocean water, with only a tiny, red bikini bottom on. She looked away from the camera — which her boyfriend was most likely holding — in the photo. “Might get fat later,” she wrote in the caption.

Two days later, Adgal celebrated New Year’s Day on the beach. She posted another sexy pic — this time, completely nude on the beach. Agdal showed off her bare butt as she stood on sand-covered rocks, which overlooked the ocean. And, she strategically placed a flower emoji over her right nipple since it was exposed after she posed with her hands above her head. “Currently laying on a heating pad from arching my back. Ur welcome,” she quipped in the caption.

Nina Agdal poses topless in the ocean during her New Year’s vacation on December 31, 2018.

Nina Agdal poses nude in the sand during her New Year’s vacation on January 2, 2019.

While the model treated fans to a few R-rated photos, she did post other snaps of her vacation. Adgal relaxed with some yoga and stretching by a pool and she enjoyed some conch fritters by the beach.

In a playful video from the trip, Agdal admitted that she did a lot of crunches to show off her ab lines in a red bikini. And, we have to say, she looks incredible!