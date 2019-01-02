Gallery
Hollywood Life

Ashley Graham, Khloe Kardashian & More Celebs Rocking Long-Sleeved Crop Tops For Winter

ashley graham
Shutterstock
Ashley GrahamBillboard's 13th Annual Women in Music Event, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2018Wearing Christian Siriano Same Outfit as catwalk model *9876941am
La La Anthony32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018Wearing Pyer Moss and Pyer Moss X Reebok
Bella Hadid on the catwalkRoberto Cavalli show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Keep warm but still look sexy in long-sleeved crop tops this winter! See how celebs like Ashley Graham and La La Anthony have rocked the trend!

Let’s face it: we want to wear crop tops all year round. Unfortunately, they aren’t always the warmest option which can be tricky in the colder months. But instead of making a complete sacrifice, go for a compromise on warmth with long-sleeved crop tops! Sure your midriff will be chilly, but at least your arms will stay toasty! This is a look that will last throughout winter as we’ve already seen celebs rocking it in November and December!

One of our favorite takes on this trend came courtesy of the always stylish Ashley Graham. The model, 31, stunned in black square-neck crop top that featured sheer leopard-print contrast sleeves for Billboard‘s Women In Music event on Dec. 6. Her look, designed by Christian Siriano, was completed with a pair of black high-waisted wide-leg pants. Ashley kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for strappy black heels to round out her ensemble.

If you’re looking for something a bit more colorful though, La La Anthony‘s your girl. The Power star rocked a red turtleneck crop top by Pyer Moss for our sister site Footwear News‘ 32nd Annual Achievement Awards on Dec. 4. She contrasted the top with a pair of mustard wide-leg pants and white heeled booties.

la la anthony

And let’s be honest – you know something’s on-trend when one (or five) of the Kardashian women get in on it. Most recently, Khloe Kardashian rocked a long-sleeved crop top at her family’s Christmas Eve party. The Revenge Body star stunned in a white top with silver jewels embedded on it and paired it with a tulle tutu skirt. Her daughter True Thompson was decked out in a similar look, which just made Khloe’s outfit even better. Get clicking through the gallery above to see how other celebs have styled long-sleeve crop tops!