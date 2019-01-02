Ashley Graham, Khloe Kardashian & More Celebs Rocking Long-Sleeved Crop Tops For Winter

Keep warm but still look sexy in long-sleeved crop tops this winter! See how celebs like Ashley Graham and La La Anthony have rocked the trend!

Let’s face it: we want to wear crop tops all year round. Unfortunately, they aren’t always the warmest option which can be tricky in the colder months. But instead of making a complete sacrifice, go for a compromise on warmth with long-sleeved crop tops! Sure your midriff will be chilly, but at least your arms will stay toasty! This is a look that will last throughout winter as we’ve already seen celebs rocking it in November and December!

One of our favorite takes on this trend came courtesy of the always stylish Ashley Graham. The model, 31, stunned in black square-neck crop top that featured sheer leopard-print contrast sleeves for Billboard‘s Women In Music event on Dec. 6. Her look, designed by Christian Siriano, was completed with a pair of black high-waisted wide-leg pants. Ashley kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for strappy black heels to round out her ensemble.

If you’re looking for something a bit more colorful though, La La Anthony‘s your girl. The Power star rocked a red turtleneck crop top by Pyer Moss for our sister site Footwear News‘ 32nd Annual Achievement Awards on Dec. 4. She contrasted the top with a pair of mustard wide-leg pants and white heeled booties.

And let’s be honest – you know something’s on-trend when one (or five) of the Kardashian women get in on it. Most recently, Khloe Kardashian rocked a long-sleeved crop top at her family’s Christmas Eve party. The Revenge Body star stunned in a white top with silver jewels embedded on it and paired it with a tulle tutu skirt. Her daughter True Thompson was decked out in a similar look, which just made Khloe’s outfit even better. Get clicking through the gallery above to see how other celebs have styled long-sleeve crop tops!