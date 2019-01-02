Kylie Jenner & Meghan Markle: Who Wore This White Tuxedo Dress Better?

It’s reality TV royalty vs. British royalty! Kylie Jenner and Meghan Markle rocked the same dress in 2018, though both put their own spin on the original look. Who wore it better? See pics below.



Kylie Jenner, 21,stepped out with her new blue hair on Dec. 31, holding a disposable camera (do you kids even know what that is?) and pink strappy heels. The Maggie Marilyn Leap of Faith cotton-twill mini dress retails for $455. It’s currently sold out on Net-a-Porter, but you can find it online if you dig. Kylie appeared to hem the dress to just under the last set of buttons, which was about five inches shorter than how Meghan Markle wore the dress. Meghan rocked it in late October 2018 as she toured New Zealand with husband Prince Harry. She removed the sleeves of the blazer dress, showing off her toned arms. She loves the tuxedo dress style!

Although Meghan didn’t hem her dress, it was still quite short for Royal standards, and hit her above the knee. It showed off her long, slender legs. She skipped pantyhose, another Royal “rule” she loves to break, and instead simply paired the dress with navy heels by Manolo Blahnik. Meghan chose to wear the designer, who is New Zealand-based, during their tour of the area. The designer strives to create ethical and sustainable pieces. She was a couple months pregnant when she wore the design but there was barely a baby bump in sight!

Both ladies looked lovely with fresh pretty makeup. They both wore their hair in updos. We think both ladies rocked this tuxedo dress look to perfection! The white is so crisp and clean — see more stars wearing white all year round in the gallery attached above!