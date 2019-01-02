Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie’s Vacation Looks With Scott Disick — Bikinis, Wraps & More

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie looked amazing while enjoying their recent vacations with Scott Disick, so we’re taking a look back at all of our favorite outfits from their various getaways right here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, shocked us all when they looked like BFFs this holiday season as they went on vacation with Scott Disick, 35, and during their fun-filled days, they looked better than ever. From flattering bikinis in Mexico to gorgeous warm choices in Aspen, these two ladies knew how to show off their beauty and stunning figures in the best ways. We’re taking a look back at all their fashion choices from their recent and not-so-recent getaways with Scott right here!

While in Mexico just before Christmas, Kourtney enjoyed the sun in a simple but sexy black bikini while Sofia chose a very similar looking bikini in an orange color. While frolicking in the sand on the beach, Kourtney added a matching pair of black shorts to her look and Sofia tied a tan shirt around her waist. They not only looked amazing and comfortable showing off their skin, they also looked like best friends while flaunting their bikinis! The two sat back on lounge chairs and posed in their swimsuits, proving there’s no bad blood between them.

In addition to the bikinis in Mexico, Kourt and Sofia enjoyed a snowy stay in Aspen shortly after their time in Mexico. Although the outfits in Aspen weren’t as revealing as Mexico due to the cold weather, they still managed to dress to impress. While taking a stroll outside, the brunette beauty and the blonde beauty seemed to match up again when they both wore long warm black coats. They also rocked snowsuits while on the slopes and Kourtney even posed in a bikini under a jacket while outside in the snow! Sofia also looked cool and confident in the snow when she wore a long-sleeve black shirt and jeans.

In previous vacations with Scott, Kourtney and Sofia always wore eye-catching choices. In Nov., during a getaway with Scott and their three kids, Kourtney had some fun outside while wearing a turquoise bra and bright green pants, and Sofia previously posed with Scott while looking great in white top and denim shorts during one of her vacations. Also, who can forget the time in Dec. when Sofia wore a white t-shirt and black leather pants during her photo op with Scott in front of a car? It was definitely one of our favorites!

Kourtney and Sofia not only caught Scott’s eye at one point in time, but they caught ours too! There’s no doubt they know how to be stylish in any location and we commend them for it!