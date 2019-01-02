Kourtney Kardashian & Reign Disick’s Sweetest Mother/Son Shots — See Pics

These two are too cute! Kourtney and her youngest son Reign make the perfect pair — and we’ve got the cute pics to prove it. Take a look!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is a mother to three adorable tykes — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 4 — and she’s been taking mother/son pics galore since welcoming her youngest in 2014. Most recently, the reality star shared some sweet shots with Reign at the KarJenner West Christmas Eve party. Wearing a plunging velvet gown with her hair in a sleek top knot, Kourtney looked absolutely amazing, but her mini-me stole the show. That’s because the little one holding her hand in one pic and in her arms in the next was sporting a classy black suit with silver-accented combat boots and his signature man bun. Has a mother/son pair ever looked better?

But these two haven’t only melted our hearts in formalwear. Kourtney and Reign have also served looks in suits all year long, whether they’re lounging by the pool in the backyard or taking a dip together at Miami Beach. While the mother of three changes her bikinis, one thing is a constant when she’s hanging out by the water with her baby boy. Kourtney always looks like she’s having the time of her life with her little one! And why wouldn’t she? From asking the Grinch why he stole Christmas to goofing off with Snapchat filters, Kourtney’s social media posts about her son make it clear that Reign keeps her on her toes with his silly antics. It’s no wonder she’s always got a smile on her face!

After a year of sweet selfies and matching outfits, we can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for this sweet pair! But for now, take a look at the gallery above for adorable photos of Kourtney and Reign.