Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Reveal They’re Expecting Baby No. 4: We’re ‘Beyond Excited’

Kobe and Bryant Vanessa are going to have four little ladies at home! The couple, who have already welcomed three baby girls, revealed that they have another on the way. See their sweet announcement here!

Because three girls just isn’t enough! Kobe Bryant, 40, and his his wife Vanessa, 36, are expecting their fourth baby girl, according to their Jan. 1 Instagram announcement. “New Year, New Baby!” the glittery gold and white image read. “Baby Mamba On The Way 2019.” The former NBA player added a caption, reading, “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed#bryantbunch #daddysprincesses.” Aw! Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters are 15, 12 and 2 — and we can’t wait for another little lady to be added into the mix!

The parents have been married since 2001 and welcomed the first member of their brood two years later. After that, Vanessa suffered a tragic miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy, but delivered Gianna in 2006. Bianka was born in 2016, shortly after Kobe retired from the Lakers. Between their oldest daughters and their third baby girl, Kobe’s wife filed for divorce, but eventually called their split off. And while she and her husband don’t share too many family pics, their most recent was on a surprise trip to Cabo for Kobe’s 40th birthday and the family of five looked happy as could be.

While it’s unclear when Kobe’s wife is due, especially since their announcement didn’t come with a baby bump pic, we’ll keep our eyes peeled!

So congrats to Vanessa and Kobe on their exciting pregnancy news! We can’t wait for their baby girl to arrive — or, should we say, their Mambacita?