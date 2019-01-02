Is this the real deal? Kim may be on her way to having the most kids out of all the Kardashian sisters. That’s because she and Kanye are reportedly expecting their fourth via surrogate — yay! We’ve got all the details.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, are adding another baby to their brood, according to Us Weekly. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already have three children together. North was born in 2013, followed by Saint in 2015 and Chicago three years later. And now they’ve got a fourth on the way, which means Kim will officially surpass Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for the most kids in the KarJenner clan. Not that it’s a competition or anything, but when it comes to this family, the more, the merrier! Their baby boy is reportedly due in May via surrogate!

We can’t help but wonder how North is feeling about this exciting news. Kim and Kanye’s oldest hasn’t always been the biggest fan of her younger siblings. In fact, she acted out when Saint was breastfeeding and tried getting her mom to stop! “First of all she’d cry so much and try to pull him off me,” Kim said in an episode of Kocktails with Khloe. “I was feeding him on [one] side… and she was so jealous that she took her little milk box and put it in my bra with the straw sticking out and she wanted to drink while he was drinking.” But while Kim once admitted North rarely spoke to Saint, the little one is having an easier time with Chicago. “She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kim said on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show.

Maybe the third time’s a charm for North? Now that she’s getting older and she’s getting used to her sibs, it’s possible she’ll be more nurturing with this next one.

There’s still a long way to go until that happens, though. And since Kim has previously said she’ll use another surrogate for her fourth, we won’t have any baby bump pics of the reality star to hold us over in the meantime.