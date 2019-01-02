Khloe Kardashian Pushing Tristan To Propose ASAP So She Can Get Married Before Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pushing for a proposal so she can say ‘I do’ before her younger sis, Kylie Jenner! Koko’s allegedly been on the fast track to the alter ever since Travis Scott admitted he’s proposing to Kylie ‘soon’!

Is there really a bride war between two Kardashian sisters going on? Ever since Travis Scott, 26, revealed that he plans to propose to Kylie Jenner, 21, “soon,” Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been “determined” to say “I do” before her little sis, a new report by Life & Style claims. “Khloe secretly hates the thought of her younger sister beating her to the alter,” a source tells the magazine. Now, she’s reportedly putting proposal pressure on her boyfriend, Tristan Thomson, 27,

“Khloe obviously wants Kylie to be happy, but at the same time, she can’t help feeling envious,” the source admits. Scott dropped the news that he would propose to Kylie during a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, which was publish on December 20. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,’” Scott said of Kylie, who is the mother of his 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

It’s no secret that Khloe has always dreamt of having a happily ever after and a family of her own. While her birth story and Thompson’s cheating scandal aired on the 15th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her family members even admitted it. But now, “Khloe is starting to worry it may never happen for her. She’s putting pressure on Tristan to pop the question and prove he’s a changed man,” the source tells L&S.

While it’s unclear if Khloe and Thompson are close to getting engaged, their relationship survived some tough times in 2018. Back in April, photos and video footage surfaced of him getting close to another woman — just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, True Thompson, (now 8-month-old).

Despite the turmoil in their relationship, “Koko and TT” — as their personal NYE’s ice sculpture read — seem to be in a better place these days. They spent Halloween and Thanksgiving together, and they rang in the New Year together too. The couple hosted a New Year’s Eve bash on Monday at Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio, where they shared a sweet kiss at midnight and danced the night away with friends, including his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Jordan Clarkson, 26, and Kevin Love, 30.