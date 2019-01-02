Best Fast Weight Loss Diets Of 2019 — Where Does Celeb Fave Keto Diet Rank?

If you want to lose weight fast in 2019, check out this list of the best…and worst…diets to shed pounds in a snap.

Keto is super trendy right now, thanks to outspoken celebs like Vinny Guadagnino from The Jersey Shore (who has dubbed himself the Keto Guido), Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Jameson, Halle Berry and more following the low-carb diet. But it is healthy? And does it work? U.S. News & World Report has released their annual U.S. News 2019 Best Diets rankings. The list is compiled with expert advice from “nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss.”

The Keto diet, which focused on a low-carb, high-fat plan, is number 2 for Best Fast Weight Loss, up from number 13 last year. At the second spot, it actually tied with Weight Watchers (now called WW), Atkins and Optavia. The top spot for Fast Weight Loss is the HMR program. A typical day consists of 3 HMR shakes, 2 HMR entrees and 5 servings of fruits and vegetables.

Keto fared well for fast weight loss (tied for second), but ranked 12 for Best Weight Loss Diets, and was at the bottom (number 38 of 41) for Best Diets Overall. This is because the expert panel agrees that Keto is too restrictive for long term success and hard to sustain. Experts say the high-fat diet, which can include lots of butter, fatty meats, and cheeses, is not great for overall heart heart or for people who need to lower their cholesterol. Furthermore, an intense low or no-carb diet can lead to side effects like headaches, brain fogginess and fatigue. Yikes!

Whatever diet you chose for 2019, see pics of celebs in the gym and showing off their hot body in the gallery attached above!