Kendall Jenner Holds Hands With Ben Simmons At Basketball Game After NYE Together: Video

The PDA continues! Kendall Jenner arrived to Ben Simmons’ Jan. 1 basketball game at his side, holding his hand for all to see! Watch a video of the moment here!



Kendall Jenner, 23, doesn’t miss an opportunity to cheer on her man! The model showed up to see her on-again, off-again, beau Ben Simmons, 22, hit the courts on Jan 1. In the clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ben, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers helped lead his team to victory, but even before the game, things heated up on the courts. When Kendall and Ben first arrived that night, they flaunted some PDA! Sports reported Jeff Eisenband caught Kendall and Ben walking into The Staples Center together, with hands interlocked. See the video below!

Kendall attended the big game with her musician friend, Charlotte Lawrence, at her side. The model looked adorable in pigtails, and kept it super casual with a gray graphic t-shirt. Kendall had a blast as she watched her man play from the sidelines, smiling the whole way though. She is one supportive girlfriend!

The appearance at the NBA game came one day after Kendall cozied up to the b-ball player on New Year’s Eve. A source told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by hot spot Delilah with her guy, to attend Drake‘s star-studded bash. “Ben and Kendall arrived around 11:30 p.m. and stayed for about two hours,” an eyewitness shared. The source went on to say they looked like a couple as they kissed at midnight and “weren’t shy” about it!

Ben Simmons waking into the Staples Center (Blake Griffin’s former home) holding Kendall Jenner’s hand is so cold, my god. pic.twitter.com/2bEFnrJ7vi — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 2, 2019

The two stars have been romantically linked since May, but despite spending their fair share of time together, things are far from serious for the couple. “A proposal is actually laughable right now between the two,” a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever.” Keep in mind that these two don’t share an extensive history, as Ben and Kendall only enjoyed a three-month fling this summer prior to their reunion!