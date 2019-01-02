Katie Holmes Treats Daughter Suri Cruise To Girls Ski Trip After Romantic Getaway With Jamie Foxx

Umm, can Katie Holmes please adopt us? She took her daughter Suri on the most epic holiday trip & the photo will give you major FOMO!

Katie Holmes, 40, just might be the coolest mom ever. The actress took her daughter Suri Cruise, 12, on a fun-filled ski trip this holiday season, and even let her invite some friends! Katie took her only child on a snow-filled adventure, and it was the ultimate girls only excursion. After hitting the slopes, Katie shared a sweet photo of the moment with her 1.6 million followers. In a black-and-white Instagram photo, Katie was seen sporting a pair of skis, while standing next to her daughter, and her two friends. “Happy New Year!” the star captioned the post.

The mother-daughter quality time came after Katie had enjoyed a slightly different adventure, with her long-time flame Jamie Foxx. The two lovebirds were spotted jet skiing in Miami on Dec. 29, and by the looks of it, they were having a blast! Photographers captured the pair hitting the waves on separate jet skis, with Katie leading the way. Throughout their warm weather excursion, the two stars still found time to lock lips, a rarity for them when in public! Both Katie and Jamie donned sunglasses for their day on the sea, and of course, sported life jackets as well.

Thankfully, after their day on the water, Katie and her man could kick back and relax on their massive yacht. We previously reported that they had been staying on their boat while in Miami, and even there, they packed on the PDA. Paparazzi totally caught Katie and Jamie making out! During their trip to Florida, Katie stunned with her swimsuit choice. While enjoying the sun on the yacht on Dec. 28, she showed off her incredible abs in a black string bikini that left little for the imagination! It’s no wonder that Jamie is so smitten with the brunette beauty!

Judging from the big smiles on Katie and Suri’s faces, it’s a very happy new year indeed. What a fun and adventurous way to ring in 2019!