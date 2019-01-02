Kanye West Reveals He’s Feeling ‘Great’ Heading Into 2019 After Latest Twitter Rants & Drake Beef

Sounds like Kanye West’s 2019 is off to a great start! HL spoke to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY about how he’s feeling at the start of the new year despite his Drake feud.

Kanye West, 41, may be making headlines for reviving his feud with Drake, 32, in a Dec. 29 Twitter rant, but the rapper is doing well! "I am feeling great," he told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 1. "Life is good. Happy New Year." Kanye, who has been vacationing in Aspen with his wife Kim Kardashian, 38, and three kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 11 months, was hanging at the Hotel Jerome's lobby with a few friends. "Kanye was happy, smiling and in good spirits while chatting," an eyewitness said.

This comes just after Kanye West re-opened his feud with Drake. Recall the rapper tweeted on Dec. 29, “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September.” And while Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her brood has been vacationing with Kanye and Kim in Aspen, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, had different New Year’s Eve plans — and they involved Drake himself! That’s right, the Jenner sisters attended his party, along with Travis Scott, 26. But if Kanye minds his family members spending the holidays with the rapper he’s been feuding with, he sure isn’t letting it show!

What Kanye is showing, though, is his love for Donald Trump, 72. These two definitely aren’t feuding! “Trump all day,” he tweeted on New Year’s Day. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand. They will not program me. Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me. One of my favorite of many things that the trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me who I should do because I’m black. That’s real racism. From now on I’m performing with my mutherf*cking hat on.”

Not only did the rapper add, “Love everyone. We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. Free thought,” but he also wrote, “2024.” Could that mean what we think it means?

It sounds like Kanye has big plans for his future — maybe in politics? No wonder he’s feeling so ‘great’ at the start of the new year. On top of that, he and his wife are reportedly expecting their fourth child, a baby boy due in May!