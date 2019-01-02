Kanye West Reveals He’s Feeling ‘Great’ Heading Into 2019 After Latest Twitter Rants & Drake Beef
Sounds like Kanye West’s 2019 is off to a great start! HL spoke to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY about how he’s feeling at the start of the new year despite his Drake feud.
What Kanye is showing, though, is his love for Donald Trump, 72. These two definitely aren’t feuding! “Trump all day,” he tweeted on New Year’s Day. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand. They will not program me. Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me. One of my favorite of many things that the trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me who I should do because I’m black. That’s real racism. From now on I’m performing with my mutherf*cking hat on.”
Not only did the rapper add, “Love everyone. We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. Free thought,” but he also wrote, “2024.” Could that mean what we think it means?
It sounds like Kanye has big plans for his future — maybe in politics? No wonder he’s feeling so ‘great’ at the start of the new year. On top of that, he and his wife are reportedly expecting their fourth child, a baby boy due in May!