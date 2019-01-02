Kailyn Lowry Slammed For Son’s Long Hair In Sweet Family Pic: ‘Did You Have A Girl?’

Leave the little guy alone! Kailyn Lowry posted an adorable pic with her sons Lux, Lincoln and Isaac — and so many fans bashed her youngest’s hairstyle.

Will the criticism ever end? Kailyn Lowry, 26, loves posting pics of her boys — Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1 — but her followers have been leaving horrible comments about her youngest ever since she started growing his hair out. In her latest shot with her sons, Lux could be seen sitting on Kailyn’s lap with some of his hair tied up on top of his head. “The end of 2018,” the reality star captioned the Jan. 1 Instagram pic. “Can’t wait to see what the new year brings.” But while the post should have been filled with kind comments, Kailyn’s post was met with negativity galore. Besides asking her point blank if she’d given birth to a baby girl, others commanded she cut Lux’s hair.

This isn’t the first time she’s faced comments like this over her baby boy’s look, but Kailyn doesn’t ever seem to let the criticism faze her. When she isn’t flat out ignoring the haters, she sometimes chooses to clap right back with a sassy comment of her own. From a simple, “Kiss my *ss,” to telling naysayers that she will cut Lux’s hair when he asks her to, Kailyn isn’t afraid to defend his hairstyle! She also isn’t afraid to call attention to haters when they start shaming her, too. Recall one of the star’s social media posts was full of negative comments on Dec. 27, so she opened up about it on Twitter. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen more body shaming comments under one pic than I did today on my most recent on IG,” she wrote.

It’s such a shame that Kailyn and other celebs have to deal with criticism like this on the daily. Social media can get really out of hand!

Here’s to hoping that Kailyn doesn’t let this pattern affect her — or her baby boy! If her followers don’t have anything nice to say, they really should keep it to themselves.